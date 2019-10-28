NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Four men have been sentenced after a series of violent crimes in two of Nashville's public housing developments that started with the murder of a man in Edgehill during an armed robbery.
According to US District Attorney Don Cochran's Office, the men were charged in crimes that occurred at J.C. Napier and Tony Sudekum Homes between 2013 and 2014.
Rodrecus M. "Lil Rod" Smith, 31, was sentenced to 34 years in prison for the October 2013 murder of Mario McKnight during a robbery of another person. Smith had reportedly robbed a drug dealer at gunpoint during a dice game at a home in Edgehill, taking $5,000 and threatening to shoot anyone who interfered.
McKnight was in the area at the time of the robbery picking up laundry from a dry cleaning van and in an attempt to escape the violence, jumped into the back of the van and urged the driver to drive away. As the van drove away, Smith fired into the van and killed McKnight.
Smith was driven away from the area by 27-year-old Martez Parham, who reportedly conspired with Smith to commit the robbery. Smith was indicted on state charges but was a fugitive until being arrested by US Marshals in June 2014. Smith was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2016. Smith also made numerous attempts to prevent witnesses from testifying against him while in custody and awaiting trial.
In December 2018, Smith pleaded guilty to all charges including conspiracy to commit robbery; carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm resulting in death; possession of ammunition by a convicted felon; and two counts of witness tampering.
Darryl Starks, 35, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to four shootings in and around the J.C. Napier neighborhood. Three of the shootings were precipitated by Starks' belief that Parham had been involved in the robbery and murder of his friend, McKnight, in the Edgehill neighborhood. Starks pleaded guilty in April 2017.
Starks is also charged in the shooting of Joshua Woods in October 2014, whom he believed sided with Parham during a fight he had with Parham. Woods was shot multiple times and survived.
Starks shot into a vehicle with a 12-gauge shotgun in March 2015 after becoming involved in another fight during a dice game. No one was injured in that shooting.
In July 2015, Starks drove another person through J.C. Napier Homes looking for Parham and 30-year-old Ernest Eddie. The person with Starks was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and intended to shoot them. When he saw them, he fired at them and missed but struck a woman who was holding a young child. The bullet struck the woman in the head and caused life-threatening injuries.
Hours later, Starks returned with Terrance Kimbrough armed with a rifle and a shotgun where they engaged in a shootout with the brother of the female victim. Two other innocent bystanders were struck by gunfire and received medical treatment. Starks and Kimbrough were taken into custody on July 28, 2015 after a manhunt. Kimbrough was sentenced in March 2019 to 42 years in prison.
Eddie was sentenced to 61 months in prison. He was indicted in August 2015 for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in connection to the July 2015 incident. Investigators found Eddie and Parham were in possession of a handgun during the crime and Eddie pleaded guilty in September 2015.
Parham was sentenced to 27 years in prison for robbery and conspiracy, witness tampering, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Parham pleaded guilty in May 2017.
