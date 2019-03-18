NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts will be opening its first Tennessee location here in Nashville.
The hotel will be 542 feet tall, making it one of the tallest buildings in the state, and will be located at 151 First Ave. South in downtown Nashville.
The five-star hotel will have a spa and fitness amenities, along with condos that will be managed by the Four Seasons.
Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in April.
"We’re proud to bring Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences to Nashville," said Timothy D. Haskin, senior managing director of AECOM Capital, in a news release. "City officials and the community have made Nashville a top place to live and visit, as well as a leading corporate destination for world class companies. Our project is a celebration of Nashville’s exciting momentum and its long-term staying power."
