BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police were searching for reported armed robbery suspects in the area of Interstate 40 and Old Hickory Blvd. near Gower Elementary School.
Police advise News4 that four suspects have been taken into custody, for the armed robbery that was the start of this incident. We are working to acquire additional information from MNPD on the suspects, as well as full information on the incident over-all.
Earlier, Gower Elementary was placed on precautionary lockdown while investigators canvassed the area.
Police reportedly have one person detained and were searching the Cortland Bellevue Apartments.
The school lockdown was lifted around midday, and police say a second suspect was never located.
