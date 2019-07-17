Hardin car crash - 7/17/19

(Photo: Hardin County Fire Department)

SAVANNAH, TN (WSMV) - Three adults and a five-month-old baby had a terrifying moment on Wednesday morning driving on a rural road in Hardin County.

Firefighters rescued the four people after part of the road collapsed underneath their car.

Officials said the road had been flooded, but the water had receded before they attempted to drive over it.

Officials remind drivers to never drive through flooded roads because you never know what condition the roads are in.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

