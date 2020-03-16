NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Four people made it out of a house fire in North Nashville early Monday.
Officials tell us at the scene that fire crews had to help rescue two people inside the home on Underwood Street around 2 a.m. No one was seriously injured.
The home had been previously damaged by this month's deadly tornadoes.
Crews believe the fire may have started in the electrical box.
