NASHVILLE (WMSV) - Four people were able to escape while a fire ripped through a West End area home overnight Thursday.
Crews responded to the flames at a residence on Fairfax Avenue near I-440. News4 had a crew at the scene when the flames burst through the home's roof.
Everyone was able to get out safely.
Fire officials say they believe the fire started in the back bedroom of the home.
