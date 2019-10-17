HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have charged four more men for their alleged involvement in Felony Lane Gang-style car burglaries in Hendersonville.

Police say 27-year-old Jonmichael Skeete, 23-year-old Scottie Louis, 25-year-old Antrell Thiena, and 30-year-old Brent Sampson, all of Florida, are accused of breaking into four vehicles at Mary's Magical Place in Veteran's Park from Saturday to Monday. The suspects allegedly broke a window on each vehicle and stole a purse from inside. They would then reportedly spend large amounts of money on the victim's stolen credit cards.

Two arrested in Hendersonville Felony Lane Gang-style car burglaries Hendersonville Police have arrested two people on multiple charges after they reportedly broke into cars in the parking lot of a YMCA and subsequently used a victim's credit cards.

Hendersonville Police investigated the burglaries and tracked the suspects as they left Tennessee returning to Florida.

On Wednesday, Florida Highway Patrol located the suspects on the Florida Turnpike and took them into custody. They are currently being held in the Orange County Florida Jail waiting to be extradited to Sumner County, Tennessee. Skeete, Louis, Thiena, and Sampson are all facing charges including theft, burglary and vandalism.

These arrests now total to six charged with Felony Lane Gang-style car burglaries after Gerald Pendergrass and Latonye Hunter were arrested in Hendersonville Wednesday.

If you have any information on this case or related cases, call Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips may also be submitted using the P3Tips Mobile App.