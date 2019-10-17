Suspects charged in Hendersonville car burglaries

From left to right: Antrell Thienna, Jonmichael Skeete, Brent Sampson, and Scottie Louis

 Courtesy Metro PD

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have charged four more men for their alleged involvement in Felony Lane Gang-style car burglaries in Hendersonville. 

Police say 27-year-old Jonmichael Skeete, 23-year-old Scottie Louis, 25-year-old Antrell Thiena, and 30-year-old Brent Sampson, all of Florida, are accused of breaking into four vehicles at Mary's Magical Place in Veteran's Park from Saturday to Monday. The suspects allegedly broke a window on each vehicle and stole a purse from inside. They would then reportedly spend large amounts of money on the victim's stolen credit cards. 

Hendersonville Police investigated the burglaries and tracked the suspects as they left Tennessee returning to Florida.

On Wednesday, Florida Highway Patrol located the suspects on the Florida Turnpike and took them into custody. They are currently being held in the Orange County Florida Jail waiting to be extradited to Sumner County, Tennessee. Skeete, Louis, Thiena, and Sampson are all facing charges including theft, burglary and vandalism. 

These arrests now total to six charged with Felony Lane Gang-style car burglaries after Gerald Pendergrass and Latonye Hunter were arrested in Hendersonville Wednesday. 

If you have any information on this case or related cases, call Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips may also be submitted using the P3Tips Mobile App.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.