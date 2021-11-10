MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) –The four children that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER alert for on behalf of the Memphis Police Department have been found safe.
Police were looking for 11-month-old Kei’Myia Veasley, 3-year-old Chance Veasley, 8-year-old Jamaiya Thomas, and 10-year-old Mariah Thomas.
The four children had last been seen on Oct. 5.
