NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Four Metro Nashville, Davidson County Police officers are receiving hard-earned promotions on New Year’s Day.
MNPD Chief Steve Anderson announced today that three officers are being promoted to the rank of Sergeant, and one Sergeant is being promoted to Lieutenant, going into effect on January 1st.
The officers promoted are:
8-year Metro PD veteran, and current Sergeant, Garet Davidson will be promoted to Lieutenant and will lead Central Precinct’s evening shift. Davidson is a Bethel University grad and has most recently been shift supervisor at the Madison Precinct.
New Sergeant David Abbott has been with Metro PD for 7 years, and most recently was a member of the Traffic Division’s DUI Unit. Abbott is a graduate of Franklin Pierce University and becomes an evening shift supervisor for the Madison Precinct.
15-year Metro officer Walter Gray is promoted to Sergeant, after serving as an officer in the West Precinct. Gray’s new duty will be an overnight shift supervisor for the Central Precinct.
And lastly, 10-year MNPD vet Brandon Tennant will be Sergeant, supervising the West Precinct’s evening shift. He holds a degree from Oakland City University, and master’s from Cumberland University.
Congratulations to all four Metro officers!
