NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Four juveniles responsible for a series of attempted robberies and a carjacked vehicle used in the crime spree have been arrested.
According to Metro Police, events began to unfold Friday at 5 p.m. when officers responded to the Sheffield Heights Apartments on 700 Airways Circle. A woman reported that she had pulled into the parking lot when two young men approached her. One indicated he had a gun under his shirt and demanded her car keys. They fled in her black BMW 320 sedan toward Elm Hill Pike.
Three attempted robberies involving similar suspect/vehicle descriptions occurred later Friday night beginning at 9:10 p.m. A man was sitting on a friend’s patio in the 3900 block of Apache Trail when he was approached by two young men who demanded money. When he told them he didn’t have any, but offered his phone instead, the victim was punched in the face. The suspects fled empty handed.
Ten minutes later, a gunman approached three women sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Advanced Financial on 396 Tusculum Road. He demanded money at gunpoint. After one of the women screamed, the suspect fled without taking anything.
At 9:35 p.m., two suspects entered Discount Tobacco & Beer on 1997 Nolensville Pike and demanded money at gunpoint. When the cashier was unable to open the register, a second employee approached and was pistol whipped by the gunman. As both suspects fled, a shot was fired. No one was struck.
At 9:45 p.m. Juvenile Crime Task Force Officers located the suspect BMW unoccupied in the 600 block of West Iris Drive. Four suspects were seen climbing a fence nearby. They were taken into custody after a foot pursuit.
During interviews, Adam Mohamed, 17, and Sakariy Mohamed, 17, both admitted their involvement in the carjacking. They are each charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery.
Jamal Abdillahi, 19, admitted to his involvement in the Discount Tobacco & Beer robbery. He is charged with three counts of attempted aggravated robbery, vehicle theft, evading arrest, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held in lieu of $113,000 bond.
The fourth suspect, Amir Adam, 19, is charged with vehicle theft, evading arrest, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is free on $3,500 bond. At the time of his arrest, Adam was free on $6,500 bond for his March 18 arrest for unlawful drug and handgun possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.