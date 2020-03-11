Franklin Car Burglars

Left to right: Acuma Juma, Ochon Abdu, Nokrac Michael, Eric Mario 

 Courtesy: Franklin PD

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Four suspects were arrested in Franklin Wednesday morning on auto burglary charges.

Police say at around 2:45 a.m. officers were called to an apartment complex on N. Royal Oaks Blvd after a resident reported seeing several men wearing hoodies checking car door handles.

Officers arrived on scene and arrested four men from Nashville; several stolen items were also recovered. Each suspect was charged with auto burglary, four counts of attempted burglary and felony criminal conspiracy.

Police have identified the suspects as:

  • Acuma Juma, 18: $180,000 bond
  • Ochon Abdu, 19: $50,000 bond
  • Nokrac Michael, 18: $180,000 bond
  • Eric Mario, 19: $85,000 bond

All four suspects are due in court on March 19.

 

