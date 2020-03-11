FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Four suspects were arrested in Franklin Wednesday morning on auto burglary charges.
Police say at around 2:45 a.m. officers were called to an apartment complex on N. Royal Oaks Blvd after a resident reported seeing several men wearing hoodies checking car door handles.
Officers arrived on scene and arrested four men from Nashville; several stolen items were also recovered. Each suspect was charged with auto burglary, four counts of attempted burglary and felony criminal conspiracy.
Police have identified the suspects as:
- Acuma Juma, 18: $180,000 bond
- Ochon Abdu, 19: $50,000 bond
- Nokrac Michael, 18: $180,000 bond
- Eric Mario, 19: $85,000 bond
All four suspects are due in court on March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.