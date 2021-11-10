MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) –The four children that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER alert for on behalf of the Memphis Police Department have been found safe.
11-month-old Kei’Myia Veasley, 3-year-old Chance Veasley, 8-year-old Jamaiya Thomas, and 10-year-old Mariah Thomas had been missing since October 5.
According to TBI, the children were believed to be with their mother, Jamisha Thomas, who is wanted on kidnapping and aggravated child abuse charges.
Jamisha is 25-years-old, 5’9”, 159 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on this search is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND
