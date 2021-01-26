NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four vaccinated healthcare heroes from the Ascension Saint Thomas network will attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, FL, as guests of the Tennessee Titans, the team announced on Tuesday.
Their attendance was made possible through the NFL’s initiative to thank healthcare workers across the country for their unwavering commitment to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Throughout the pandemic, the Titans have been incredibly generous and supportive of our brave associated on the frontlines at Ascension Saint Thomas,” said Tim Adams, President and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas, in a news release. “All of our caregivers have poured their hearts into caring for our Middle Tennessee community and we are thrilled to celebrate and thank four of our hardest working heroes with this trip of a lifetime.”
The Titans worked with Ascension Saint Thomas to select the four individuals nominated by their peers. Those going to the game are:
- Christie Muliford, physical therapist, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Wes Frisbee, patient care technician, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Leslie Johnson, Critical Care Paramedic, Ascension Saint Thomas EMS
- Sharon Alvarez, ICU Nursing Manager, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
“Our healthcare workers have led the way through some challenging, and often heartbreaking times in our community this past year,” said Tina Tuggle, Titans Vice President, Community Impact, in a news release. “We are thrilled that these healthcare heroes will get to enjoy a Super Bowl experience and appreciate the NFL’s commitment to honoring them at the game.”
Healthcare workers from around the country, including local healthcare heroes invited by other NFL clubs, will take part in Super Bowl LV festivities at Raymond James Stadium. All healthcare workers attending will have completed their COVID-19 vaccination process prior to traveling to Tampa Bay.
“As the NFL season culminates in Tampa Bay, we are thanking our healthcare heroes who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events, in a news release. “We are honored to salute those who have demonstrated dedication, commitment and courage and deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.