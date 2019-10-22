NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Four juveniles escaped the TrueCore Youth Detention Center on Stewarts Ferry Pike near Donelson overnight.
According to Metro Police, three of the juveniles were involved in a carjacking and were subsequently arrested. The fourth juvenile is still on the run this morning.
A description of the juvenile on the run has not been given. It is unclear at this time where the juvenile might have escaped to.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
