MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Four juveniles were caught in the act of breaking into cars and stealing from them overnight in Mt. Juliet.
Police say around 1:50 a.m. the group of the suspects were burglarizing cars at the Deerfield of Providence Apartments on Buckhead Trail.
Four of the juveniles, who are reportedly from Nashville, were arrested. Officers say a vehicle they were with fled towards Nashville when they were at the scene.
A firearm, multiple car keys, and other stolen property was found with the suspects.
Mt. Juliet Police is asking locals who live in that area and feel that they are a car burglary victim from overnight to call police.
