MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Four juveniles were charged after they wrote racially-insensitive comments in Bibles and on doors of an African-American church and stole property on Tuesday, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Deputies responded to Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church were they found “KKK” written in Bibles and “We are white and we are watching you, white power” written on the doors of the predominantly African-American church.
Deputies said damage to the church was extensive and included overflowing toilets with water damage.
“With the help of citizens, Deputy (Shawn) Matthews developed two suspects and located the juveniles nearby,” Rutherford County Sheriff’s Sgt. Derek Oeser said. “Items stolen included a laptop computer and video camera.”
Two boys, ages 14 and 16, were charged with burglary, theft and vandalism on Tuesday. A video camera stolen from the church was found in the woods behind the church.
Detectives arrested two more boys, ages 15 and 16, on Wednesday morning and charged them with burglary and vandalism.
“They quickly addressed these insensitive and disturbing hate crimes at a place of worship,” said Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh in a news release.
Detectives worked with a school resource officer to identify the two other juvenile suspects arrested on Wednesday.
Detectives will consult with the District Attorney’s Office about additional charges.
The two juveniles arrested on Tuesday were released from the Juvenile Detention Center and are expected to be in Rutherford County Juvenile Court on Monday.
Court hearings are pending for the two juveniles arrested Wednesday.
