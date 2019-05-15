According to Hendersonville P.D., they received a report of people that appeared to be breaking into cars. When the suspects spotted the police, they got into a pickup truck and took off.
Police say they tried a standard traffic stop, but the driver did not cooperate.
Police identified the pickup truck as have being reported stolen.
They then attempted to stop the truck using spike strips new TN 386 and New Shackle Island Road in Hendersonville, and although the two front tires were blown out, the driver was still able to get onto I-65 headed south toward downtown.
Police subsequently arrested the three suspects along I-65 near the Fern Street overpass north of downtown, and reported that a fourth suspect was arrested in Hendersonville.
Police say the three suspects arrested after the pursuit were all charged with eight counts of burglary over $10,000 and burglary under $1,000, and evading arrest:
19-year-old Anthony Williams
19-year-old D'Tarious Watkins
18-year-old Jabari Moothery
And 18-year-old Robert Goodner was the suspect arrested in Hendersonville.
All suspects are Nashville residents, and no court dates or bond amounts have been set at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.