NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A state veterinarian is advising horse owners to be cautious after four horses in Rutherford County were diagnosed with equine infectious anemia.
According to the Tennessee Agricultural Department, staff at C.E. Kord Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory tested blood samples and determined that four horses stabled at a farm in Rutherford County were positive for EIA and were euthanized.
Six other horses at the same farm tested negative, but will remain in quarantine until they can be tested a second time.
EIA is not contagious to humans. However, it is a blood-borne illness that can be fatal for horses. Symptoms may include fever, weakness, swelling, loss of appetite, or colic. However, an infected horse may not show any clinical signs. There is no treatment or vaccine. Once infected, a horse must be permanently quarantined or euthanized.
State law requires an annual Coggins test to check for the presence of EIA before any horse is transported from its home farm to a different location. Although that paperwork is valid for one year, horse owners may want to consider testing their livestock more frequently.
Other tips include:
- Don’t co-mingle your horse with other, unfamiliar horses.
- Do not share needles or any other medical supplies that come into contact with blood.
- Keep the area in and around your barn clean to reduce the fly population.
