NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Three people were arrested Wednesday at the InTown Suites on multiple charges after a man was robbed at knife point after he reportedly solicited a prostitute.
According to Hendersonville Police, the victim told police he found a prostitution website and solicited a companion. He said when he did, two men forced their way into his room and held him at knife point while they stole his property. The suspects fled the scene after the incident.
Investigators identified the female suspect as 32-year-old Patricia Smith and obtained warrants for her arrest. They also found 50-year-old David Booker and 43-year-old Kelvin Tharpe and charged them with aggravated robbery.
The victim, 23-year-old Jordan Tippett, was charged with patronizing prostitution.
Smith is still on the run. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. You can also submit tips via text to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
