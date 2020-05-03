NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Caught on camera, four construction workers were stuck on the roof of a South Nashville home when storms hit the area Sunday afternoon.
Tiffany Holt says she went to take a picture of the scenery outside her window and the oncoming storms. She says the storms came fast, then she noticed the four men on the roof of the three story home.
“Seriously sweetie, I’m scared to death for them,” Holt can be heard pleading to her husband in the video before the rain falls harder and the wind picks up.
One man can be seen falling through the trusses as debris flies past.
“It was like 15 seconds and it happen so fast and I just wanted to make sure they were ok,” Holt told NEWS4 in an exclusive interview.
Holt says she watched to see if she needed to run to help the men.
“They were screaming. All these houses here could hear the screams,” she said. “Boards off the house started flying. Gutters and trees started splitting.”
“Oh my God, that wood just hit him,” Holt can be heard in the video.
After the storms, she says the men walked away alive.
“We talked to them they were right here and said do you want to come in and take shelter. They wanted to get in the car and get out. So they were fine,” Holt said.
