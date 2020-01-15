Flu Deaths MGN Online
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Department of Health confirms that four people have died so far this season from influenza.

Two of the deaths are from Middle Tennessee and two of the deaths are from East Tennessee. Tennessee Department of Health can only report deaths of pediatric patients and pregnant women.

The flu vaccine is still available for free from most local health departments. Health officials urge everyone to stay home when sick, cough/sneeze into a sleeve, and practice good hand washing techniques to avoid the spread of germs.

Additional details about the victims were not provided.

 

