NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four people were indicted on a felony murder and aggravated robbery charge by the Davidson County Grand Jury last week in connection to the September 2018 death of a teen.

Metro Police said Gunnar Scragg, 20, of Nashville, Ethan Oakley, 20, of Old Hickory, William Hemphill, 22, of Nashville, and Nicholas Allen Parker, 21, of Old Hickory, surrendered after the indictments were returned on Friday in connection to the death of Miles Hunter, 17, of Old Hickory.

Police said Hunter was critically injured on the night of Sept. 11, 2018, when he fell from the running board of a Dodge pickup truck containing the four defendants as it traveled out of the WalMart parking lot onto Andrew Jackson Parkway in Hermitage. He died six days later.

The investigation showed Scragg coordinated with Oakley, Parker and Hemphill to rob Hunter in the parking lot.

During the robbery, Oakley, behind the wheel of his truck, sped off, causing Hunter to hang on as he stood on the running board. Scragg is alleged to have continuously punched Hunter to get him off the truck, causing him to fall to the ground and be run over by the truck.

The four defendants fled the parking lot and made no effort to help Hunter or contact police.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Scragg and Oakley. Bond was set at $30,000 for Hemphill and Parker. Oakland, Hemphill and Parker have posted bond and been released.

Dale Hunter, Miles' father, posted this message on Facebook: