CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Five people were treated on Monday afternoon in a fiery four-car crash at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road.
Clarksville Police said there were no major injuries reported in the crash. Three of the four cars involved in the crash were fully engulfed by fire.
Police said at 4 p.m. the intersection had reopened, but Warfield Boulevard would remain closed between Rossview Boulevard and Bellamy Lane.
