Busting one crime leads detectives to a much bigger crime.
Wilson County Sheriff's Office said they've uncovered a complex identity theft scheme after scoping out some Lebanon hotel rooms.
Investigators arrived at the Woodspring Suites on a call about a stolen car, the call led them to two hotel rooms. They say people were staying in those two rooms on stolen IDs.
Inside those rooms, Sheriff's officials say they found debit cards with different names, and boxes of things used in forging and printing false checks.
Shannon Ketler, Jamee Hagelberger, Kimberly Hunter, and Matthew Braswell were arrested. Between the four, police say there were 30 identities being used.
"They took some from mailboxes in various communities throughout Rutherford County. Some were taken in Wilson County as well. Looks like they intercepted some checks in the mail and also made copies of those checks," said Detective Sgt. Walker Woods with the Wilson County Sheriff's Department.
Wilson County Sheriff's officials say they get multiple reports of identity theft a week, though most of the cases are traced out of state.
