COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Four people were caught during a burglary in the Brookstone Subdivision here, and officers found them in a stolen church van.
Putnam County Sheriff deputies were alerted to a burglary after 8:00am Tuesday, thanks to an alert homeowner. Deputies were quickly able to identify and take the four into custody.
23-year-old Michael Flannigan
22-year-old Carmella Nowak
26-year-old Shunton Reed
22-year-old Makayla Bean
When the four were caught, they were found with a white van reported stolen from Praise Cathedral Church of God in Putnam County.
Police say Reed and Flannigan have outstanding felony warrants for their arrest for previous theft and aggravated burglary.
Flannigan, of Cookeville, is charged with auto burglary, along with the previous warrants for his arrest.
Nowak, from Gainesboro, TN, was arrested on felony warrants for theft and aggravated burglary.
Reed, also of Cookeville, is charged with auto burglary, as well as prior warrants for felony theft and aggravated burglary.
Bean, from Cookeville, is charged with auto burglary.
According to the Sheriff’s office, the four have been booked into the Putnam County Jail a combined 42 times.
The Deputies also recovered a number of items that had been previously reported stolen in and around Cookeville city and Putnam County.
The Sheriff is recommending residents inspect their vehicles, outbuildings, and residences, to see if any of their property has been burglarized today. If you believe you may be a victim of theft, contact PCSO Detective Craig Capps at 931-528-8484 extension 3239.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.