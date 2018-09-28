CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four men were arrested by investigators with the K9 unit after nearly 100 pounds of marijuana, marijuana oil, drug paraphernalia, and over $2,000 in cash was found in their car.
Christopher Smith, 28; Evan Bongard, 28; Abraham Fagot, 27; and Phillip Dixon, 31; were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and are being held on $200,000 bond.
According to Jim Knoll with the Clarksville Police Department, the men stopped in Clarksville to stay overnight on their way to Florida on Thursday. Officers received a call around 7 p.m. from a business on the 600 block of Kennedy Lane about the odor of marijuana coming from a motel room. When investigators went into the room, they found one pound of marijuana.
A Montgomery County Sheriff's Office K9 alerted to two vehicles nearby that the men were traveling in, which contained five large trash bags full of vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana and a duffel bag with marijuana oils. Investigators say the wholesale value of the drugs is around $250,000 with a street value around $500,000.
None of the men were reportedly from Clarksville.
