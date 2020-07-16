NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Five people were shot by suspects in two vehicles early Thursday morning at Cayce Homes.
Metro Police tell us the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on South 7th Street at Sylvan Street.
According to investigators, a group of people was outside when a white Cadillac SRX and a black Chevy Colorado drove down South 7th Street and started shooting at them.
Four adults and one juvenile were shot. Fortunately, they do not have life-threatening injuries.
Officers say the wanted vehicles were found near Ponder Drive and 10th Avenue North burnt.
