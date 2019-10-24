RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A house fire destroyed a home overnight on the 4400 block of Huntwood Drive near White Haven.
According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue, multiple agencies were called to the scene around 5:15 a.m. to put the fire out which had spread to the entire house.
Four adults and one child were displaced from the home. The American Red Cross is assisting the family who was fortunately not home when the fire began.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the home is likely a total loss.
