The founder of Nashville's Room in the Inn and advocate for the homeless received one of the city's most prestigious awards today.
The Community Foundation of Tennessee awarded Father Charles Strobel with the 2018 Joe Kraft Humanitarian Award in front of a packed crowd at the Music City Center on Friday afternoon.
Singers Emmylou Harris and Hall of Famer Don Schlitz performed to honor the Nashville native.
Strobel, a Catholic priest, started Room in the Inn on a cold night in 1986 when he invited some homeless people gathered outside his church to come in from the cold to sleep.
Room in the Inn now coordinates 200 churches and 7,000 volunteers to help shelter 1,500 homeless from the cold.
(0) comments
