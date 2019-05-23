UPDATE: A 23-month-old girl missing near Chattanooga subject of an overnight Amber Alert has been found safe according to the TBI. Her accused abducter, 37-year-old Matias Martinez has been captured.
ORIGINAL STORY:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 23-month-old girl.
Authorities said 37-year-old Matias Martinez reportedly took off on foot with 23-month-old Octavia Shaw following a traffic stop on Boy Scout Road in Hamilton County.
Octavia was last seen wearing a blue dress.
Martinez is 5’11” and weighs around 185 pounds.
There is an active warrant charging Martinez with kidnapping.
Martinez has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list. There is now a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.
Contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND if you have details on Octavia or Martinez’s whereabouts.
🚨AMBER ALERT🚨: We need your help to find 23-month-old Octavia Shaw!The suspect, 37-year-old Matias Martinez, reportedly took off on foot with the child following a traffic stop on Boyscout Road.Please retweet to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/4XmLN2PdAn— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 24, 2019
NEW PICTURE: Here's a new still from @hcsotn of #AMBERAlert suspect Matias Martinez from this evening's traffic stop. If you spot him, call authorities immediately! pic.twitter.com/8k5uVIHuNy— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 24, 2019
MORE #AMBERAlert DETAILS: Here's a still of the dash cam video, provided by @hcsotn, from this afternoon's traffic stop, representing the last-known clothing both individuals are wearing. Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see Octavia or Matias.Please retweet to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/TRUpIW669E— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 24, 2019
