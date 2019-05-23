UPDATE: A 23-month-old girl missing near Chattanooga subject of an overnight Amber Alert has been found safe according to the TBI. Her accused abducter, 37-year-old Matias Martinez has been captured.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 23-month-old girl.

Authorities said 37-year-old Matias Martinez reportedly took off on foot with 23-month-old Octavia Shaw following a traffic stop on Boy Scout Road in Hamilton County.

Octavia was last seen wearing a blue dress.

Martinez is 5’11” and weighs around 185 pounds.

There is an active warrant charging Martinez with kidnapping.

Martinez has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list. There is now a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

Contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND if you have details on Octavia or Martinez’s whereabouts.

