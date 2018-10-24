One person has died in a construction area at TriStar Centennial Medical Center, the Nashville Fire Department has confirmed.
The fire department said the victim was found in the elevator at 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday. It was reported to them the victim had fallen on his head.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
