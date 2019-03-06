NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- A person was found dead this morning after a house fire in the Marrowbone area north of Nashville, authorities say.
Police say a passerby called firefighters around 1:30a.m. after seeing the flames.
The house is located at 5543 Old Hickory Boulevard at Sulphur Creek, authorities say.
Crews currently investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
