CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police believe violence is involved in a Clarksville man's disappearance.
Justin Tyler Sawyer was last seen at his home six days ago. Police were able to trace his last known location to a Shell station off exit 89 of I-24 in Oak Grove, Kentucky.
Police also say they have a man wanted for questioning in the case.
If you recognize either man seen in the surveillance footage or know of their whereabouts, you're encouraged to call police.
