SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Officials say foul play "may be involved" in a crash in Robertson County on Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened on Highway 76 at Possum Trot Road around 2:30 p.m.
Officials with the Robertson Co. Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Brodie Wilkinson III was found dead at the scene.
Evidence discovered in the initial investigation led detectives to believe that foul play could be involved in Wilkinson's death, and they are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
Officials need the public's help locating two suspected vehicles in the area near the crash -- a dark-colored, 4-door Jeep and a white Dodge Charger.
If you have any information about these vehicles, please call Robertson County Central Dispatch at (615) 384- 4911 or the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 615-382-6600.
