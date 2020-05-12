With their work and lives uncertain right now, a lot of Tennesseans may be cautious about making any major changes. A group says there are a lot of children who need their help, and this pandemic is working against them.
At Delberta Cotcher's house, you don't sit around staring at a phone. She does game nights with her foster children.
"I believe it's very important to have that one-on-one connection as much as possible" she Cotcher. "Keeps us young. I'm in my 70s, and I don't feel it."
She's been fostering for more than 30 years, and to those many children, Cotcher is known as simply 'Grandma'.
"I want them to become aware of their own personal value," said Cotcher.
She has reason to be concerned for a lot of children in Tennessee.
"The need is still very much there," said Tara Shepherd of Youth Villages, a foster care program that also does counseling for foster and adoptive parents. "It's not going away. We need homes for these children."
Shepherd said during the pandemic, they aren't getting as many calls. That's a worry with more than 8,000 children now in the state's foster care system, and time's running low for many of those children to find a family before aging out.
Shepherd wants to say something to potential parents who believe now might not be the time to start fostering.
"We have online classes now that we can work with the potential foster parents, so they don't have to come into the office," said Shepherd.
Shepherd also said they're doing careful screenings of the children. She said any visit to a home would require the Youth Villages staff member to wear a mask and gloves and practice social distancing.
"We are taking every precaution to make sure we are not spreading the virus," she said.
Cotcher is fostering through Youth Villages now and won't be stopping. She's confident in the steps they're taking.
"Now's exactly the right time to do it," said Cotcher. "The need is greater. All you have to do is bring them in the house and love them. I consider myself one of the richest people I know because of all the kids keeping contact with me."
