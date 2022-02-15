FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) - Units from Fort Campbell are being deployed to Europe.
Tuesday's announcement states that elements of the 101st Airborne Division will be part of the Joint Task Force Dragon operation. The focus of the deployment is "to assure our NATO Allies and partners in the region."
The units from Fort Campbell will join the members of 18th Airborne Corps, who are already in Europe.
The 101st Airborne Division are set "to deploy worldwide on short notice to conduct a range of military operations from humanitarian assistance to combat capabilities."
