FORT CAMPBELL (WSMV) - Fort Campbell will be conducting an emergency response exercise and is advising nearby residents of active EMS presence near LaPointe Army Medical Home and the 1st Lt. J. Robert Kalsu Replacement Company.
The exercise will take place Tuesday, December 11.
"Do not be alarmed if you see an increase in first responders in the area. We thank you for your patience during the exercise. If you have a real-world emergency during the exercise, call 911," a spokesperson for the fort tweeted on Monday.
