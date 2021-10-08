Fort Campbell Solider helps woman deliver baby

Military spouse Mercedes Simons formally introduces her newborn daughter Evelyn to Combat Medic Specialist Spc. John McDaniel, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division – “Blue Spaders”. McDaniel first met baby Evelyn when he assisted in her delivery in the parking lot of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the morning prior. The Simons family was on their way to the hospital when mom’s water broke and the baby was born in the front seat of the family car. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager.