Fort Campbell, KY (WSMV) – Fort Campbell soldiers are being deployed to New York to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.
According to a release, medical personnel from the 531st Hospital Center are scheduled to deploy on March 26 to New York State. They are expected to provide a full range of healthcare services in support of emergency medical facilities.
The 531st is prepared to provide medical support and hospital capabilities in support of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
