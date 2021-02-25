Fort Campbell generic

Fort Campbell (WSMV)

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) - Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell will be deployed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

About 130 soldiers from the Air Assault division are leaving the base on Friday and will be headed to Orlando "to support the whole-of-government vaccination effort."

"The 101st Airborne Soldiers are part of the U.S. Army’s larger effort to support FEMA vaccination centers," the 101st Airborne Division said in a statement on Thursday.

News 4 will have more on the deployment on air and online. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.