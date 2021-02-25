FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) - Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell will be deployed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
About 130 soldiers from the Air Assault division are leaving the base on Friday and will be headed to Orlando "to support the whole-of-government vaccination effort."
"The 101st Airborne Soldiers are part of the U.S. Army’s larger effort to support FEMA vaccination centers," the 101st Airborne Division said in a statement on Thursday.
News 4 will have more on the deployment on air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.