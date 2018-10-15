FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) - A Fort Campbell soldier was killed and the soldier's spouse was arrested after a shooting in on-post housing on Sunday night.
"Our hearts and prayers are with the families involved. Any loss of a soldier has a profound impact on the entire Army family," said Brig. Gen. K. Todd Royer, acting senior commander, 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell.
The identity of the soldier and spouse have not been released.
Just before 10 p.m., all of the gates on the installation were closed due to an unspecified "situation."
The gates reopened about an hour later.
All gates on Fort Campbell are closed until further notice. Procedures dictate that all gates close until the situation is deemed all clear.— FortCampbell (@FortCampbell) October 15, 2018
