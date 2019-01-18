The Department of Defense has identified three of the four Americans who were killed during a suicide bomber attack in Syria this week.
One of the victims includes a Fort Campbell solider. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne).
Farmer, 37, was from Boynton Beach, FL. He joined the Army in 2005 and attended training at Fort Benning. He graduated as a Special Forces Engineer Sergeant and was commissioned as a Special Forces Warrant Officer in 2016.
During his time in the Army, Farmer served on six overseas combat tours.
He previously received the Bronze Star Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Purple Heart, the Army Commendation Medal with “C” Device, the Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Achievement Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Ribbon with one campaign star, the Iraqi Campaign Medal with three campaign stars, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the NATO medal, the Special Forces Tab, the Parachutist Badge and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.
Farmer leaves behind his spouse, four children and parents.
The other victims include 35-year-old Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician Shannon M. Kent and DOD civilian Scott A. Wirtz. Wirtz was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist.
The victims died from their injuries "sustained from a suicide improvised explosive device" on Wednesday in Manbij, Syria.
The deadly incident remains under investigation. Stay with News4 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.