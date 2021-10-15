CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A baby, who was supposed to be born five days ago, made such a surprise debut after being born in her parents' car.

Baby Evelyn was expected to be born October 10, but she made a surprise debut in her parents' car. The mom and baby are both healthy and doing well.

Mercedes Simons said she thought she was going to make it to the hospital since her water broke after they made it through security at Fort Campbell, but baby Evelyn had other plans.

Simons said she was having bad contractions around 11 p.m. on Sept. 22. She sent her husband to get some Tylenol since her doctor told her that she was experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions. However, the contractions intensified quickly.

"When he came back with the Tylenol. I was like 'No!' I was screaming at him and everything," Simons said. "I smacked the Tylenol out of his hands. I was like, 'No that's not gonna work. I need you to get me to the hospital now. These contractions are pretty rough.'"

Simons said she, her husband, and her son jumped into the car. Then, they floored it to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell.

"As soon as we got through the gate and we get on post. My water breaks in the front seat of the car," Simons said.

Simons thought baby Evelyn would be able to hold off until they got to the hospital since they were just minutes away, but that wasn't the case.

"As soon as my water breaks before we could find the [hospital] entrance. Her head pops out," Simons said.

Her husband pulled off into the hospital parking lot, yelling for help. Another soldier came running.

"He helped my husband position me better," Simons said. "He calmed us down a little bit, and then he said, 'OK. I'm going to get help.'"

While the other soldier was getting help, Mercedes Simons told her husband there was no stopping this baby from being born.

Fort Campbell solider helps woman deliver baby A soldier at Fort Campbell helped a woman give birth to her newborn baby in her car last month.

"I was like, 'Keenan, you're going to have to deliver this baby you gotta pull her out,'" Simons explained. "We pushed maybe two times, and she popped right on out."

Mercedes' husband held the baby until nurses came to get them, but everyone was healthy and safe.

"I feel like all three of my angels were there helping me get through that," Simons said.

Simons said she credits everyone who helped. She also credits her mom, her husband's grandmother, and one of her friends who passed away months ago while delivering her third child. She feels as though they were watching over her and baby Evelyn the entire time.