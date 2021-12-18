CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The 101st Airborne Division released more information on the deadly crash that claimed the life of a Fort Campbell soldier earlier this week.

Spc. James T. Roberts, who is assigned to 1st Squadron, died in a training exercise on Thursday morning. The 101st Airborne Division communications said that Roberts, born in Nashville, was hit by a military vehicle.

This crash also injured another soldier. That second soldier has been treated and released from the hospital.

Pull Quote “Our prayers, thoughts, and abiding support are with the Roberts family. Spc. Roberts was a beloved member of our intelligence section, and a friend to many in the squadron. His loss leaves a scar on our hearts,” Lt. Col. Jason T. Shuff, Roberts’ squadron commander.

Roberts joined the Army as a military intelligence analyst in September 2018. In 2020, Roberts was deployed for seven months in support of a joint Department of Homeland Security Border Patrol mission along the southwest U.S border.

His awards and decorations Army Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Armed Forces Service Medal

Army Service Ribbon

Roberts is survived by his wife, his son, and his mother.

The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center will investigate the cause of the crash.