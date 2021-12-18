Spc. James T. Roberts

The 101st Airborne Division released more information on the deadly crash that claimed the life of Fort Campbell soldier Spc. James T. Roberts earlier this week.

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The 101st Airborne Division released more information on the deadly crash that claimed the life of a Fort Campbell soldier earlier this week.

Spc. James T. Roberts, who is assigned to 1st Squadron, died in a training exercise on Thursday morning. The 101st Airborne Division communications said that Roberts, born in Nashville, was hit by a military vehicle.

This crash also injured another soldier. That second soldier has been treated and released from the hospital.

Roberts joined the Army as a military intelligence analyst in September 2018. In 2020, Roberts was deployed for seven months in support of a joint Department of Homeland Security Border Patrol mission along the southwest U.S border.

Roberts is survived by his wife, his son, and his mother.

The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center will investigate the cause of the crash.

 

