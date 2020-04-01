FORT CAMPBELL, KY. (WSMV) - A Fort Campbell Soldier has officially tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first confirmed case of a service member at the installation.
The individual is now isolated at their off-post residence where they are experiencing symptoms, but not requiring hospitalization.
Immediately following the results, Fort Campbell officials and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital health professionals ensured the individual was medically cared for and immediately began conducting contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed.
If any person is determined to be at risk, they will be notified directly by officials.
Health professionals and leaders are also coordinating closely with civilian authorities in the surrounding area to determine any risk of exposure off the installation.
Fort Campbell officials are continually assessing the environment, and implementing all appropriate control measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, to include limiting staffing to mission essential personnel; modifying restaurant services to to-go posture; modifying dining facilities to graband-go posture; limiting childcare facilities to dependents of mission-essential personnel; and other safety and social distancing measures.
At the direction of the Department of Defense, for Operations Security purposes, Fort Campbell will not be releasing or confirming aggregated numbers of positive cases.
The reports will still be made to the Tennessee and Kentucky health departments and the Department of Defense.
