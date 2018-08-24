All gates at Fort Campbell have reopened after a missing child investigation.
According to officials, the 3-year-old boy has been safe.
Previously, officials said a family member was accused of taking the boy.
Fort Campbell tweeted this statement on Friday morning:
"All gates on Fort Campbell Kentucky are closed until further notice. Officials are looking for a vehicle for possible child abduction by a family member. Procedures dictate that all gates close until the vehicle is located or situation is deemed all clear."
White Dodge Durango - KY Tags 182WEH3-year-old boy with blonde hair and blue eyes— FortCampbell (@FortCampbell) August 24, 2018
