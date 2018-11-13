THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (WSMV) -- Western wildfires aren't supposed to destroy towns and neighborhoods, but this one did.
"I looked over my ridge, two blocks up, it was nothing but a red fireball flame, I thought, this is it, and you freak out," recalled Lonnie Lardner, who once reported the news in Nashville at WSMV. Lardner is now living the news in Southern California.
"Ninty-six-thousand acres in my neighborhood are gone, its like the firefighters engineered the fires away from us, they've done great work," said Lardner, who spoke to News4 on Tuesday via Skype.
The sights along her usually picturesque, sun-soaked street are anything but.
A hot summer, years of drought, and powerful winds led to chaos and fear.
"These flaming embers are like a roaring freight train barreling through your neighborhood," she said.
Homes reduced to rubble, safe for now, but not sure for how long.
"The flare up is so bad that they're re-evaluating the people who were evacuated before, so I may be next," she explains.
And one more thing, Lardner said, about Nashville -- "Which I miss so much, Oh my God, I miss Nashville!"
