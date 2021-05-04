A former Winchester police officer was indicted after 12th District Attorney General said he was involved in multiple sexual assaults.
Tristan Delacruz is facing six counts of rape, six counts of sexual battery, two counts of domestic assault, one count of false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and one count of aggravated assault.
The indictment of Delacruz comes after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started investigating sexual assault allegations against him while he was still a Winchester police officer.
During the investigation that started in October 2020, TBI agents said Delacruz was identified as the “individual responsible for multiple incidents of sexual assault during March 2020.”
Delacruz, who is no longer an employee of the Winchester Police Department, was arrested on Tuesday in Lincoln County. He is being held on a $1 million bond at the Franklin County Jail.
