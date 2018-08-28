FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A former Williamson County Parks and Recreation employee has been indicted for taking more than $7,000 from the department, according to a news release.
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office resulted in the indictment for Daniel Lawson, who was the former assistant sports coordinator for Williamson County Parks and Recreation.
According to the investigation, Lawson stole WCPR funds totaling at least $7,615 over a 2-1/2 year period.
Lawson failed to turn over money he collected from patrons as payment for softball league registration and out-of-county fees. In several instances, Lawson met patrons at an offsite location and collected cash and checks naming him as the payee.
The investigation showed that Lawson kept the money for his personal benefit instead of remitting the funds for deposit in to the WCPR account. Lawson also altered computer records to cover up his actions.
In August 2017, Lawson admitted to WCPR officials that he took the money without permission. His employment was terminated on Aug. 22, 2017.
Lawson was indicted in August 2018 by the Williamson County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $2,500 and one count of official misconduct.
