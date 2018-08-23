Melanie Lemon has taught in Williamson County for 14 years.
She's spent the past seven years at Walnut Grove Elementary School.
In 2017, there was an allegation of abuse.
A parent complained Lemon pushed a kid's arm down, or grabbed their wrist and said "stop it."
"The parent of the child whose hand she was holding said, 'that's not child abuse.' The police officer that was contacted said, 'there was no child abuse.' There was video. Video showed there was no child abuse," said Constance Mann, Lemon's attorney.
That wasn't the end of it.
Lemon said the administration put cameras in her classroom.
They began notating when she arrived a few minutes late.
"During the process of that week they chose to degrade me and haze me," said Lemon.
Eventually, she said she was bullied into quitting.
Now she's suing for compensation.
"Once we filed, our phones rang off the hook. I mean, I couldn't even handle my phone with the number of teachers saying, 'it's me. They did it to me,'" said Lemon.
The district didn't want to comment, but court records say they "deny that they have committed any wrongs."
In their response to the lawsuit, the district's attorney wrote, "Defendants would aver that holding teachers and other employees accountable to meet an appropriate standard of performance does not constitute tortious conduct, but rather is the responsibility of principals and administrators in a school system, and a responsibility that these defendants take seriously."
Meanwhile, Lemon said she's no longer just suing for herself.
"There's a lot of teachers watching this. There's a lot of teachers that want to know if they have rights when something happens to them," said Lemon.
Lemon said she wants a jury trial.
The judge has 30 days to decide whether he'll allow that to happen.
